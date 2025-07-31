James Cameron is "good to go" when it comes to directing Avatar 4 and Avatar 5.

James Cameron plans to be at the helm for at least two more Avatar movies

The 70-year-old filmmaker has helmed the third movie in the epic sci-fi franchise Avatar: Fire and Ash – which will be released in December – and plans to be behind the camera for the next two pictures, which are scheduled to hit cinemas in 2029 and 2031 respectively.

Speaking to Empire magazine, James said: "I mean, there's no reason not to.

"I'm healthy, I'm good to go. I'm not going to rule it out. I mean, I've got to make it in a vigorous way, to handle the kind of volume and energy of the work for another six or seven years. You know what I mean? I might not be able to do that... (but) if I can, I'll just do it."

The Titanic director pointed out that he has passed on his planned movies to other filmmakers in the past – as he gave the 2019 flick Alita: Battle Angel to Robert Rodriguez but remained closely involved with the picture's production.

Cameron said of Rodriguez: "He honoured what I had written. We worked very collaboratively."

The acclaimed filmmaker previously revealed that he does not plan to helm the sixth and seventh Avatar films, even though he does have stories in mind for them.

He told People magazine: "We're fully written through movie five, and I've got ideas for six and seven, although I'll probably be handing the baton on at that point.

"Mortality catches up. But I mean, we're enjoying what we're doing. We're loving it. We get to work with great people."

James revealed earlier this year that he feels "pretty good" about Avatar: Fire and Ash after being thrilled by the feedback when he screened the movie for "a few selected people".

The Terminator director told Stuff: "I've shown it to a few selected people and the feedback has been ... it's definitely the most emotional and maybe the best of the three so far.

"We'll find out, you know, but I feel pretty good about it."

The new movie features a cast that includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver and Cameron was very impressed with the efforts of the stars.

He said: "The work is exceptional from the actors. It's pretty heart-wrenching in a good way."

The original Avatar film became the highest-grossing movie of all time when it was released back in 2009 and Cameron admitted that he was hesitant to make sequels as he didn't want to spoil what he had achieved.

The director said: "I had to think long and hard whether I even wanted to make another Avatar film, because it was kind of ours to lose.

"When you’ve done something that’s been that transcendent in terms of success, do you really want to go try and do that again? There’s a lot of pressure on it. I thought about it for a good two years before we finally made a deal."