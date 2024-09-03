James Gunn says he and Chris Pratt are always talking about him joining the DCU.

Marvel's Chris Pratt and James Gunn talk about him joining the DCU 'all the time'

The 45-year-old actor stars as Peter Quill / Star-Lord in Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise and Gunn, who helmed the films, is now the co-chairman of the rival supehero studio and is keen to get Pratt to join him.

A Threads user asked Gunn, 58, if there is any truth in the "rumour" that they've had talks about it, to which the filmmaker replied: "He's a close friend. We talk about that all the time."

Pratt has suggested he could have the opportunity to do something at DC and continue playing Star Lord for Marvel.

He told ComicBook.com: "Well, it probably make more sense that I would be Star Lord again.

"But anything is possible, and especially with James over at DC. Maybe there's something that would be right over there. Maybe both. How about both? Let's do both. I think it's 100 per cent both."

Pratt's co-star Dave Bautista recently revealed he "became kind of obsessed" with the idea of playing Lex Luthor in a Superman movie.

The 55-year-old Marvel actor played Drax the Destroyer in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies, but he'd love the DC role as Superman's arch-nemesis.

When ScreenRant asked the actor which DC characters he'd be open to portraying, he said: "For forever, it was Bane. When I was younger, I wanted to play Bane; it was like a dream role for me. And I got to a point in my career where I just felt like I was just too old to play Bane. I think the physicality of it, at this point in my career and my life, I just wouldn't be able to do the character justice.

"And then I saw somewhere online that someone posted something of me playing Lex Luthor; an older Lex Luthor. I kind of became obsessed with that idea."

Sadly for Bautista, Gunn opted to cast 'X-Men' star Nicholas Hoult as the villain in 'Superman', but the actor has emphasised he's still interested in joining the superhero cinematic universe.

He continued: "Obviously, they moved on from that idea, so at this point, I'm struggling to find my place in the DC universe. But I'd really be up for anything."

While he is keen on debuting in the DC franchise, the 'My Spy: The Eternal City' star insisted he was happy to say goodbye to his Marvel role due to the painful makeup process.

Talking about Drax with GQ, he said "I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him.

"But there’s a relief [that it’s over]. It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down."

The 'Dune' actor admitted he was "keen to do more dramatic stuff" while looking back at his "silly performance" as the hero.

He added: "I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy - it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff."