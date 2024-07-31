James Gunn feels "forever grateful" for the "goodness and kindness and love" he experienced while making his new 'Superman' movie.

James Gunn has wrapped his Superman movie

The director has revealed he's finally finished filming the project - which stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luther - and he's expressed his gratitude for the "journey" in an emotional message posted on Instagram.

Gunn wrote: "And that’s a wrap. God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life.

"I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honour."

The moviemaker added: "The destination has been 'Superman', but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

Actor Fahim Fazli - who is part of the 'Superman' cast - commented on the director's post to thank him for all his hard work leading the team making the film.

He wrote: "As we wrap up this incredible journey of making 'Superman', I want to extend my deepest gratitude for your leadership and dedication. Your energy and passion have been the driving force behind this project, and it's been an honour to be a part of it as an actor.

"I know this journey has meant leaving your family and even your beloved cat behind for a while, and I truly appreciate the sacrifices you've made. Your commitment has inspired all of us, and we're so grateful for the opportunity to work with you.

"Thank you for guiding us through this adventure and bringing this beautiful movie to life ... "