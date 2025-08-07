James Gunn is set to direct "the next instalment in the Super-family".

James Gunn is set to direct another DC film

The 59-year-old filmmaker helmed the recent Superman movie - which starred David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan - and David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, has confirmed during the company's latest earnings call that James is already working on a new film.

David, 32, has been earmarked for a role in the new movie, but it's not yet been revealed whether James' upcoming project will be a standalone Superman film or not.

James will write and direct the new film, having performed the same role on the Superman movie.

James' Superman film has been a huge commercial success over recent weeks, earning $550 million globally.

It's also been confirmed that James is working on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Clayface, and the next Wonder Woman movie.

Warner Bros said in a statement: "DC Studio’s universe of characters represents not only one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s most valuable pieces of intellectual property, but one of the most valuable assets in entertainment."

Meanwhile, David recently praised James for creating a "familial feeling" on the set of the Superman movie.

The Hollywood star revealed that he relished the experience of watching the movie for the first time with the cast and crew at the world premiere in Los Angeles.

David - who plays the titular character in the film - said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: "Usually I watch a movie early. If I'm nervous, I want to get my self-conscious viewing out of the way early. But when I started seeing the trailers, I kind of got the feeling of what it might be to watch the movie as an audience member, and there was this ... uplifting energy and feeling of inspiration.

"It feels like the movies that I grew up watching and loved, so I wanted to preserve the experience.

"It was a great audience for it. Big crowd and the cast and some of our crew and loved ones ... so it was just a very positive and supportive audience."

David subsequently praised James for creating a supportive environment on set.

The actor explained: "James Gunn does that deliberately. He really makes a familial feeling ... He loves what he does."

David actually watched the movie for a second time at a cinema in Philadelphia.

The Hollywood star shared: "That was the first viewing and there was some self-consciousness, so I needed to go back. So I snuck into the back of an IMAX screening outside of Philly with a couple of friends.

"It was great. It was better the second time."