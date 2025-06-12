James Gunn is expecting to see The Batman: Part II script "shortly".

James Gunn issues update on Batman II and Wonder Woman

The DC Studios co-CEO admitted he "can't wait" to read the screenplay for the forthcoming film, which will see Robert Pattinson reprise his role as Batman/ Bruce Wayne, and he admitted director Matt Reeves is doing some "really important" work.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: "What Matt’s doing is still really important, despite all stories to the contrary.

"We’re supposed to see that script shortly, and I can’t wait."

Gunn also confirmed the script for the DC Universe's (DCU's) Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now".

Pattinson, 39, first portrayed The Dark Knight in Reeves' 2022 movie The Batman, but the actor fears he is going to be "old" by the time he makes The Batman: Part II.

Speaking recently with his Mickey 17 co-star Naomi Ackie about whether he’d play Batman again soon for Hero magazine, Pattinson said: "I f****** hope so.

"I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f****** old Batman by the sequel."

Despite his advancing years, the Twilight star insisted he was "healthier" and had lowered his "biological age".

Speaking in March, ahead of turning 39 in May, Pattinson said: "I’m 38, I’m old. I’m old, but I’m healthier. I think I’ve actually brought my biological age down a bit."

The Batman: Part II was initially slated to hit cinemas in October 2026, but the movie was delayed to the following year to allow Reeves enough time to complete the script.

Gunn later defended the push back.

He wrote on Threads: "To be fair, a 5 year gap or more is fairly common in sequels. 7 years between Alien and Aliens. 14 years between Incredibles. 7 years between the first two Terminators. 13 years between Avatars. 36 years between Top Guns. And, of course, 6 years between Guardians Vol 2 and Vol 3."

Pattinson recently confirmed principal photography on The Batman: Part II would begin at the end of 2025.