James Gunn has teased his next DC Universe (DCU) project will feature David Corenswet’s Superman.

James Gunn has revealed his next DC Universe (DCU) project will include David Corenswet’s Superman

With Superman set to land in cinemas this Friday (11.07.25), the 58-year-old director has turned his attention to his next DCU project, and while Gunn said it won’t be a direct sequel to the upcoming blockbuster, the filmmaker teased it will see the return of Corenswet’s Man of Steel.

Speaking with Omelete, Gunn said: “[Corenswet] was asking me what I was working on ... He knows that I'm working on something. He knows he's a part of it. He doesn't know what it is … literally nothing.”

Gunn’s next project is the second season of Peacemaker, and while fans have theorised Corenswet’s Superman could cameo in the HBO Max show - which hits the box on 21 August - this has not yet been confirmed.

Superman follows Clark Kent (Corenswet) as he struggles to balance his human life with his Kryptonian heritage, while facing a new threat from Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

The blockbuster also introduces other DC heroes, including Guy Gardner's Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi).

This comes after Gunn said Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman would “of course” meet in the DCU.

When Deadline asked the DC boss if it was possible for Superman to cross paths with Batman and Wonder Woman in the future, he said: “Of course, yeah! But not in the next movie.”

After the outlet quizzed the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker on whether the team-up could happen in the next few years, he said: “You have to remember all this stuff is talks inside my head.

“So there's a lot of chatter in my head that does a lot of things! But the DCU is chatter in my head, not talks!”

In January, Gunn revealed he was “pre-writing [his] next DC Studios project” after wrapping production on Superman.

He wrote on Threads: “The bulk of my time is dealing with post-production on Superman and Peacemaker, but I’m also spending a fair amount of time pre-writing my next DC Studios project and watching dailies and offering ideas on the other projects.

“It’s much less overwhelming than when I was directing.”

The director also said he had about “four different things that [he] could do” once work on Superman was finished.

He told Collider: “I've got like four different things that I could do, and I'm going to kind of jump back and forth between those things. I'm going to see which one really speaks to me, and that's the one I'm gonna do.”

Gunn emphasised that he wouldn’t greenlight any project in the DCU “until we have a screenplay that [he's] totally happy with”.

He explained: “One thing that I’ve tried to make clear to people from the beginning […] is that everything in DC is going to be based on the writers.

“Until we have a screenplay that I’m totally happy with, that movie is not going to get made, no matter what it is.”