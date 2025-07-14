James Gunn is "incredibly grateful" for the initial box office success of Superman.

James Gunn is thrilled with the initial global box office success of Superman

The 58-year-old director - who is co-CEO of DC Studios - expressed his appreciation that audiences worldwide have taken a strong liking to the movie - which has resulted in an estimated global box office opener of $217 million.

In a Threads post on July 13, Gunn wrote: "I’m incredibly grateful for your enthusiasm and kind words over the past few days.

“We’ve had a lot of ‘Super’ in Superman over the years, and I’m happy to have made a movie that focuses on the ‘man’ part of the equation – a kind person always looking out for those in need.

"That that resonates so powerfully with so many people across the world is in itself a hopeful testament to the kindness and quality of human beings. Thank you.”

The 2025 flick sees Superman (David Corenswet) required to "prove to the world" that he will protect people after Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) carries out a plan to "turn public opinion against him".

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, 65, is also overjoyed by Superman's reception, which has got the Gunn and Peter Safran-led DC Studios off to a positive start.

Zaslav said in a statement: "This weekend, we watched Superman soar as James Gunn’s passion and vision came to life on the big screen. Superman is just the first step.

“Over the next year alone, DC Studios will introduce the films Supergirl and Clayface in theatres and the series Lanterns on HBO Max, all part of a bold ten-year plan.

"The DC vision is clear, the momentum is real, and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead."

Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane in Superman, previously said she felt "excited" to share the magic of the film with fans.

Recalling a moment on set with co-star Edi Gathegi, 46, the 34-year-old actress told People: "Edi grabbed my arm and gasped and I thought something had gone wrong."

However, Edi actually turned to the actress "really misty-eyed and said, 'I just saw us in the movie.'"

Rachel shared: "It's one of those moments where, as long as the days can get and as challenging as things can sometimes be on a set, you're reminded that you're a part of something that makes you feel the magic that you felt as a kid who loved movies and I'm excited to be able to share that."

The star said she and David's way of working was "quite similar", and she enjoyed spending time with him off-camera.

Rachel added: "That took a big weight off our shoulders. And then we just got to have a lot of conversations with James and with each other and have a good time.

"We got to spend some time together before we started shooting, and we got to have a couple of meals.

"David was having about five meals for every one meal that I was having at that point."