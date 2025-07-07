James Gunn's new Superman movie is a story about "basic human kindness".

James Gunn has opened up about his new Superman movie

The Hollywood director has brought the superhero back to the big screen in a new film with David Corenswet in the title role opposite Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and he's now insisted the plot is designed to echo the story of the United States as a country.

He told the Sunday Times newspaper: "“I mean, Superman is the story of America. An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost ...

"It’s about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them."

He added: "This Superman does seem to come at a particular time when people are feeling a loss of hope in other people’s goodness.

"I’m telling a story about a guy who is uniquely good, and that feels needed now because there is a meanness that has emerged due to cultural figures being mean online.

"And I include myself in this. It is ad infinitum, millions of people having tantrums online. How are we supposed to get anywhere as a culture?

"We don’t know what’s real, and that is a really difficult place for the human brain to be.

"If I could press a button to make the internet disappear I’d consider it. And, no, I don’t make films to change the world, but if a few people could be just a bit nicer after this it would make me happy."

Gunn’s Superman - which lands in cinemas on 11 July - follows the titular hero (David Corenswet) as he tries to balance his human and Kryptonian lives, all while Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) does everything in his power to bring about his downfall.

The film also introduces a range of other beloved DC heroes, such as Guy Gardner's Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi).

Despite his new position as the DCU lead, Corenswet previously insisted he doesn’t know what Superman’s future will be in the franchise after the film.

When Esquire Espana asked the 31-year-old actor what he would be doing in the DCU post-Superman, he said: “I don't think it's up to me to answer that. It's up to James Gunn, who has a terrific imagination, and he is just there where they need [him] to be to say what was written, although that doesn't always happen."