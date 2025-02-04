James Norton and Paddy Considine have joined the cast of Guy Ritchie's new movie 'Wife and Dog'.

The 'Joy' and 'House of the Dragon' stars will also be joined by The Crown's Pip Torrens in the film, as well as previously announced cast members Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Penned by Ritchie, 'Wife and Dog', is described as a "return to the colourful, back-stabbing world of the British aristocracy", which the director explored in Netflix series 'The Gentlemen'.

Ritchie will also produce the project alongside Ivan Atkinson and Black Bear's John Friedberg.

Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, and Louise Killin will executive produce the motion picture.

Filming is due to begin in the UK this month after sales for the project were launched by Black Bear in Cannes earlier this year.

'Wife and Dog' is part of Black Bear's European Film Market (EFM) slate alongside several other movies, including an untitled Christy Martin film, which will see Sydney Sweeney portray the champion boxer.

Last May, the 'Euphoria' actress - who has previously appeared in the likes of 'Anyone But You' and 'Immaculate' - confirmed she had landed the role of the boxing trailblazer, who has been described by producers as the "female Rocky".

Sweeney told Deadline: "Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse.

"I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains.

"I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional.”