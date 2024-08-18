'Freakier Friday' has almost finished filming.

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that Freakier Friday is almost finished filming

The sequel to Disney's 2003 body swap comedy starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as a mother-and-daughter duo who have to learn to live in each other's shoes is set for release next year but Jamie Lee took to Instagram before the weekend to reveal that it is almost a wrap.

She wrote on Instagram: "The last FRIDAY of this FREAKIEST FRIDAY or shall I call it CRYDAY. We still have a couple days left next week, but it's winding down and this morning as I arrived at work and looked at the hundreds of people gathering together to make it for the fans, shooting the movie in California, I'm feeling especially grateful to my ULTIMATE movie daughter, @lindsaylohan without whom we could not have made this movie. Ever. She gifted me a @suziekondi shirt after I complimented her on hers and I wore it today in honor of her. Off to wig and work. Thanks for all the @disneyd23 LOVE! It was LEGENDARY!"

The 'My Girl' star noted that she and Lindsay "fell right back" into playing mother and daughter on set and explained that the project has only come to fruition because of the "huge fan base" that the first movie has.

She told Extra: "Lindsay and I fell right back into it, she's a mommy now, I'm a grandma. I'm not a real grandma, but I play a grandma in the movie. It has a huge fanbase. The reason we made the movie is because I went around the world for 'Halloween' and I came back and called [Disney CEO] Bob Iger and said 'Bob, everywhere I went in the world, all they really wanted to know if there was going to be a sequel to 'Freaky Friday', and guess what? It's happening!"