Jared Leto, John Mulaney and Lupita Nyong’o to star in Lunik Heist

The trio will join forces with director Kemp Powers for the Searchlight Pictures dramedy, which has been described as "a wild, roller-coaster ride, filled with subterfuge and unlikely heroes."

President of Searchlight Pictures Matthew Greenfield said in a statement: "We’re so thrilled to bring together such an exceptional team. With the extraordinary talents of Jared, Lupita, and John, led by the visionary Kemp, 'Lunik Heist' is a wild, roller-coaster ride, filled with subterfuge and unlikely heroes.”

Powers has also written the script, which he adapted from an article by Jeff Maysh, published in MIT Technology Review.

The film will be based on the true story of the American government’s plot to steal a Soviet spacecraft during a 1959 expo in Mexico City.

The daring mission - which remained a secret until it was declassified in 2019 - featured the CIA stealing a Soviet space probe, study its secrets and return it, all without them finding out.

Jared will produce with Emma Ludbrook under their Paradox banner, along with Mark Johnson for Gran Via Productions.

Maysh will Executive Produce.

Director of Development Zahra Phillips is working on the project for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Head of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen.

Production dates have yet to be announced.