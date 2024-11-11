Jason Isaacs has been cast in the animated flick ‘Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk’.

The ‘Harry Potter’ actor, 61, will star alongside Black Eyed Peas member Will.iI.am, 49, in the upcoming music-driven film, which follows a hybrid pigeon-hawk who finds himself trapped between two worlds as he tries to accept his differences and dual identity.

‘Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk’ - which is being helmed by Exodus Film Group, Toonz Media Group and JAKM3N Productions - also stars rap icon Snoop Dogg, ‘The White Lotus’ actress Jennifer Coolidge, ‘Sing' star Jennifer Hudson, ‘Dark Matter’ actor Jimmi Simpson and stand-up comedian Russell Peters.

Tara Whitaker and John D. Eraklis are set to direct, while Straight Outta Crampton Media CEO Ciaran Crampton and Jay Dowski write the script.

Crampton told Variety: "We are beyond lucky to be working with a cast of this magnitude. They have elevated this project to the highest level. We are very excited to share their comedic brilliance with the world."

Toonz Media Group boss P. Jayakumar added the star-studded cast and the studio’s collaboration with Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis’ JAKM3N Productions has built momentum for the flick.

He said: "With this new lineup, we are poised to elevate the project to even greater heights. Together, we are creating an unforgettable experience that will captivate viewers around the world."

Isaacs is best known for his role as the conniving Lucius Malfoy in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise and previously said he would be willing to reprise the character in a future project so long as the story was worth telling.

He told ComicBook.com: "It’s always in script. There's no part I'm interested in, there's no people, no matter how much I admire them and I'm into them, it's always the script.

"It's always, what story am I telling? I wouldn't ever want to go milk something just to please the fans or my bank manager. I try and find something that has something in it that will make me entertained.

"There's all kinds of fab things that happen between cuts and action, being in lovely locations, or getting paid well, or being with friends, but at some point it's between action and cut that you have to focus on and I want to have something to do."