Jason Momoa has been cast as Lobo in 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'.

The 45-year-old actor - who previously played Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe - is set to play the alien bounty hunter in the upcoming movie.

Jason - who led the Aquaman film franchise between 2016 and 2023 - previously admitted that he would relish the opportunity to play Lobo one day.

The movie star said during the press tour for 'The Lost Kingdom': "So Lobo was ... I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favourite, and I always wanted to play Lobo. Because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role'.

"I mean, listen, if they call and ask me to play him, it's a, 'F*** yeah!' I haven't received that call, so I don't want to put any fake news out there. But if they call me ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm, there."

The Hollywood star actually confirmed his casting by reposting the quote on his Instagram account, and captioning the comments: "They called."

Jason is currently one of the most sought-after stars in the movie business. But the actor previously admitted that he's taken a "very, very, very hard road" in the film industry.

Reflecting on his career arc, Jason told Men's Health magazine: "Now it’s wonderful, because it wasn’t handed to me. It was a very, very, very hard road.

"For a good 20 years, no one knew who I was. I worked on TV shows and wanted to be on something better."

Jason also confessed to being amazed by the success of the 'Aquaman' films.

The actor conceded that you "just don’t know" how a movie will perform at the box office before it's released.

Jason - who starred in the money-spinning franchise alongside Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, and Nicole Kidman - shared: "Well, to be perfectly honest, I was absolutely baffled that Aquaman was received so well.

"I’ve done things that are amazing that no one sees and no one gives a s*** about. You just don’t know in this business."

Jason never considers the financial performance of his films before they hit the box office. And the movie star insisted that he's equally committed to each and every one of his projects.

Jason - who previously starred on the hit TV shows 'Game of Thrones' and 'Stargate Atlantis' - said: "I don’t go do things and think, 'Oh, I’m gonna get $1 billion on this one.' I go in and do my best job."