Jeff Fowler knew that Jim Carrey wouldn't be able to resist the chance to star in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'.

The filmmaker has returned to helm the latest movie based on Sega's iconic video game character and was delighted to tempt the 'Dumb and Dumber' star back as villain Dr. Ivo Robotnik despite his previous vow to retire from acting.

Jeff told Variety: "In my heart of hearts, I felt like if we offered Jim a fun concept and if we dangled just the right carrot, he'd come back. He loves entertaining young audiences."

Carrey revealed when promoting the second 'Sonic the Hedgehog' flick in 2022 that he was "fairly serious" about his plans to retire from acting but admitted that he returned for the new movie as he needed some cash after blowing through his savings.

The 62-year-old actor said: "I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch.

"And, you know, it’s just… I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly."

The flick also serves as the introduction of Shadow the Hedgehog to the series and Jeff felt that Keanu Reeves was the "perfect fit" for the darker alternative to Sonic.

The director explained: "Whereas Sonic is this motor-mouthed kid who is excited and joyous and optimistic, Shadow is the other side to the coin.

"He's been through some real hardships and that's caused his life to spin out in this radically different direction."

Fowler added: "There are obvious parallels between John Wick and Shadow. But Keanu has always played complex, brooding characters with a real edge to them.

"He was the perfect fit."

Jeff has directed all three films in the 'Sonic' franchise but revealed that his love for the rapid blue hedgehog dates back to playing the game as a teenager during the 1990s.

The 46-year-old director said: "I loved his attitude and that swagger he had. It was impossible not to fall in love with the guy."

A fourth film is in development and is slated for release in 2027 and Fowler believes that the series could continue for a long time yet.

He said: "We can keep growing the world and growing the family of Sonic characters. I feel like we're just hitting our stride."

Ben Schwartz once again lends his voice to Sonic and admits that he is sometimes taken aback by the stardom that comes with the character.

He explained: "I'll go to a theatre and I'll see people react, and I realise it's my voice that's making them laugh or cry or feeling so pumped.

"I love that I get to be a part of this. I love that I leave voice notes for kids, and watch them freak out and get so excited. It makes me feel like I'm in something way bigger than myself. And it's, it's beyond exciting."