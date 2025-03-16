Jenna Ortega had all of her lines cut from an MCU movie early on in her career.

The 22-year-old actress played the on-screen daughter of Miguel Ferrer's character in the 2013 film 'Iron Man 3' but admitted that all of her dialogue was taken out as she was asked about the possibility of re-entering the comic book franchise.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I did it once. It was one of the first jobs I ever did. They took all my lines out. I’m in 'Iron Man 3' for a quick second. I take up the frame, I have one leg, and I’m the vice president’s daughter."

The 'Wednesday'' actress was joined in the interview by her 'Death of a Unicorn' co-star Paul Rudd, who noted that despite her small appearance in the film, he could envision her making a comeback to Marvel because the studio is "very good" at doing that sort of thing with lesser-known characters.

Marvel is very good at, like, kind of laying those breadcrumbs, and so it might very well be that you come back. That they are going to create something for you, 'cause they should be so lucky to have Jenna Ortega in their franchise."

However, Jenna herself didn't seem too keen on the idea of making a new Marvel film as she noted that the studio even erased the character's name prior to the release of the movie.

She said: "They even took my name away. I count that, and then I move on."

Her comments come just days after it was reported that Jenna and Taylor Russell are both being eyed to star in a remake of the 1992 erotic thriller film 'Single White Female', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original movie - which was based on John Lutz's 1990 novel, 'SWF Seeks Same' - starred Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh, and was directed by Barbet Schroeder.

The film told the story of Allison Jones, a recently estranged woman who rents an apartment room in New York City to Hedra Carlson.

However, Allison starts to notice some strange behaviour patterns from her tenant after she reconciles with her boyfriend.

'Single White Female' proved to be a box office hit, earning $84.1 million from a $16 million budget.

The original film also inspired a direct-to-video sequel, 'Single White Female 2: The Psycho', back in 2005. The movie starred the likes of Kristen Miller, Allison Lange and Brooke Burns, but was widely panned by critics.