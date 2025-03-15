Jenna Ortega is in talks to star in a remake of 'Single White Female'.

The 22-year-old actress - who is perhaps best known for playing the lead role in the hit Netflix show 'Wednesday' - and Taylor Russell are both being eyed to star in a remake of the 1992 erotic thriller film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original movie - which was based on John Lutz's 1990 novel, 'SWF Seeks Same' - starred Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh, and was directed by Barbet Schroeder.

The film told the story of Allison Jones, a recently estranged woman who rents an apartment room in New York City to Hedra Carlson.

However, Allison starts to notice some strange behaviour patterns from her tenant after she reconciles with her boyfriend.

'Single White Female' proved to be a box office hit, earning $84.1 million from a $16 million budget.

The original film also inspired a direct-to-video sequel, 'Single White Female 2: The Psycho', back in 2005. The movie starred the likes of Kristen Miller, Allison Lange and Brooke Burns, but was widely panned by critics.

But now, Jenna and Taylor, 30, have both been lined up to star in the remake and produce the project.

Jenna has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years, and the actress previously admitted that she's still adjusting to her own fame and success.

The Hollywood star has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the movie business, appearing in films such as 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', 'Scream VI' and 'Death of a Unicorn' - but Jenna admitted that she's still adjusting to her new-found status.

The 'Wednesday' star told MTV: "It's definitely an adjustment."

Jenna actually relished being able to lean on Winona Ryder - her 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' co-star - for some advice about navigating the potential pitfalls of fame.

She explained: "I'm very grateful to be where I am and she had kind of a similar thing to say.

"It was just so nice to speak to someone who actually understood me because ... you know, you can turn to your family who loves and supports you, but they don't know. You know?

"It was really insightful and opening - and that was definitely one of the things we connected on."

Similarly, Winona confessed that she has a "sacred bond" with Jenna.

The veteran actress built a deep connection with Jenna on the set of 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', and Winona suggested that she saw a lot of herself in her co-star.

Winona, 53 - who also starred in the original 'Beetlejuice' movie back in 1988 - told The Sun newspaper: "I felt like I was seeing a younger version of myself - only she’s 100 times cooler.

"I loved what Jenna brought so much. It’s unique. She just blows me away."