Jennifer Coolidge wants to see more 'small' movies being made

The 63-year-old actress made her name when she starred as Stifler's Mom in 'American Pie' and then appeared in now-classics like 'Legally Blonde' but as she takes on the role of the ex-wife of a criminal in 'Riff Raff', insisted that there should be more films with a limited amount of cast members.

She told ScreenRant: "I hope there are more of these kinds of films. I just hope there's more of this, it's a small film. There are only a few people in the f****** film. There are only a few people in the film but it's such a small, compact, amazing story, and John Pollono's writing...it's all like watching an orchestra piece, it all works for some reason."

The 'White Lotus' star - who appears alongside the likes of Bill Murray and Gabrielle Union - described her character as being "kind of a loser" but enjoyed the "honesty" of her latest alter-ego.

She said: "I just like that someone would say that Ruth is kind of a loser. She was probably a babe at one point but really it all went to c***. She's sort of this person that sort of missed out, and she's going to suffer for the rest of her life.

"But I really liked her honesty. My favourite thing in the whole film - for my part - what I had to deliver, was her honesty.

"You don't meet those people too often who just really say what's on their mind.

"It might be incredibly embarrassing, but they don't even notice it. I don't know, there was something that made me laugh.

"Something really attracted me to it, and I think that it was that the most. I grew up in a neck of the woods where people were like that, where people were like 'Jennifer, did you gain weight over the summer?'"