Jennifer Lawrence’s latest film ‘Die My Love’ has secured a $24 million global distribution deal.

Jennifer Lawrence’s latest film ‘Die My Love’ has secured a $24 million global distribution deal

It marks the largest acquisition at this year’s Cannes film market, with the multi-territory agreement struck by streaming service Mubi and includes North American rights to the feature, which also stars Robert Pattinson.

According to Variety, it was also brokered by 193, a new sales company launched by Legendary and headed by industry veteran Patrick Wachsberger.

The company brought ‘Die My Love’, directed by Lynn Ramsey, to Cannes as part of its inaugural slate.

It premiered in competition at the festival and in a statement about the distribution deal struck on the back of its showing at the festival, Patrick said: “Securing global sales on four high-profile films, one of which having already had a successful premiere, affirms the strength of our storytelling and the trust our global partners have placed in us. This is a fantastic start for our company and a signal of the compelling projects we will continue to deliver.”

Sales for ‘Die My Love’ extended far beyond the Mubi deal, with rights sold in the Baltics, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, the Middle East, Mongolia, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Scandinavia and Serbia, Croatia and Montenegro, among other territories.

Also included in 193’s Cannes slate was ‘Scandalous!’, a biographical romance depicting the relationship between Kim Novak and Sammy Davis Jr.

The film marks the directorial debut of Colman Domingo and stars Sydney Sweeney and David Jonsson.

It sold to distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Greece, Spain, the U.K. and others.

‘The Surgeon’, written and directed by oncologist-turned-filmmaker Roshan Sethi and starring Michelle Yeoh, also found buyers across multiple territories.

Roshan reunites with Patrick and producer Basil Iwanyk following their previous collaboration on ‘John Wick’. Distribution deals were confirmed for Australia and New Zealand, Israel, South Africa and the Philippines.

Finally, the reimagining of the cult classic ‘The Toxic Avenger’, a dark comedy starring Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon and Elijah Wood, was picked up in several major territories.

These include Germany and Austria, Japan, Italy and Britain.