Jennifer Love Hewitt has revealed Julie James will be 'very different' in I Know What You Did Last Summer

The 46-year-old actor is set to reprise the role after first starring as Julie in the 1997 original and its 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and Hewitt has now hinted Julie has changed a lot in the upcoming slasher.

Speaking about her character during an interview with Extra, Hewitt said: “She’s very different. I think you’ll see shades of that girl because I want those to be in there, but she’s lived in.

“She’s in her 40s. She’s carried this a long time. I think she’s figured out how to deal. She’s a professor in sort of the mind and trauma and PTSD field.

“So, I think she’s figured out a way to put herself in a position in her life so she can deal every day with what happened to her in her teens. She’s a little edgier. She’s funny.”

As well as Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. will return for I Know What You Did Last Summer as Ray Bronson.

Meanwhile, Sarah Michelle Gellar - who starred in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer as the ill-fated Helen Shivers - has been given an “unofficial” role in the upcoming slasher by director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

I Know What You Did Last Summer - which will hit screens on 18 July 2025 - follows a group of teens who are haunted by a deadly secret after a hit-and-run cover-up.

With a masked killer stalking them one year later, the group seek out two survivors from the infamous Southport massacre of 1997 as their past comes back with a vengeance.

Previously, Robinson teased I Know What You Did Last Summer would be “much more brutal” than the original.

Speaking with People, she said: “[The horror elements are] ratcheted up to a hundred in this - it's much more brutal.

“There's definitely more methodology to every kill in this movie, unlike the first, which is kind of just him [the killer] stalking them and going after them.

“There's not a lot of gore or blood or violence in the first one. There certainly is in this one.”

Robinson added she wanted to make I Know What You Did Last Summer for fans of the original flick, though emphasised the slasher would still be accessible to newcomers to the franchise.

She explained: “[We] approached it like super fans, so I think people are going to be really happy. All the things that you want to see in this movie, you're going to see in this movie ...

“We very purposefully wanted to make this movie both for fans of the original who are coming to this and excited about the easter eggs but also for a new audience that can find I Know and almost watch the first one like a prequel.

“That was very front of mind for me as we made this movie. You don't need to do any research coming into I Know What You Did Last Summer. You just have to have a really good time.”