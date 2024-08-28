Jeremy Allen White is training with a top vocal team and watching endless YouTube videos to prepare for his performance as Bruce Springsteen.

Jeremy Allen White is deep into preparations to play Bruce Springsteen

'The Bear' actor is playing The Boss in new biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' - about the making of the rock icon's 1982 album 'Nebraska' - and he's working hard to get his singing voice in shape so he can tackle some of the musician's songs in the new film.

Jeremy, 33, told GQ magazine: "I’m really lucky that there’s sort of a team of folks now in place to help young actors portray rock stars. I’ve got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing."

The actor has also been spending hours watching YouTube videos of Springsteen's performances and interviews in a bid to nail the portrayal.

He said: "There’s just so much footage. It’s really great to go down a YouTube rabbit hole and find him at all these different periods in his life and be able to listen to his speaking voice as well as his singing voice.

"That’s kind of been the deal, just listening to him a lot and watching him a lot. It’s been really fun preparing."

Jeremy went on to add that Springsteen is backing the film and they have been in touch. He explained: "[Springsteen is] really supportive of the project. I’ve had some access to him and he’s just the greatest guy."

Jeremy previously revealed they've been in touch but they haven't actually met yet.

Speaking at the premiere of season three of 'The Bear' on Tuesday (25.06.24), Jeremy said: "We've communicated a little bit through some other people, but I hope this still all comes together.

"We've still got a few things, we've got some timing stuff to work out, and I'm trying to have a bit of my own process with it before meeting the man, too." The 'Iron Claw' star added: "I wanna try to have an understanding, so when I meet him, I'll have a bit of confidence somewhere in me to stand there."

'Deliver Me From Nowhere' is being directed for 20th Century Studios by Scott Cooper from Warren Zarnes' 2023 book of the same name that delves into the making of 'Nebraska'.

The record was Springsteen's sixth studio album and one of his most acclaimed works. The songs focused on blue-collar narratives and featured the musician performing all the instrumentals alone.

It was ranked at 150 on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time in 2020.