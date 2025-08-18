Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere has been added to the New York Film Festival line-up.

The film, directed by 54-year-old Scott Cooper, has been selected as the Spotlight Gala event and will screen on 28 September at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York.

Bruce Springsteen, 74, will attend the premiere alongside 33-year-old Jeremy Allen White, 45-year-old Jeremy Strong and 26-year-old Odessa Young.

The movie will hold its world premiere at an earlier, separate venue before its festival presentation, according to organisers.

Adapted from Warren Zanes’s biography, Deliver Me From Nowhere depicts Bruce at a turning point in the early 1980s, as he gained recognition while working on his 1982 acoustic album Nebraska.

At the same time, he was developing the demos for Born in the U.S.A., the record that would establish him as a global star.

Jeremy Strong portrays Jon Landau, Bruce’s longtime manager and record producer, while Odessa Young plays a romantic figure in the musician’s life.

Director Scott was quoted by Variety saying: “The New York Film Festival has always felt like a spiritual home for the kind of cinema I believe in.

“To now arrive with a film about Bruce Springsteen — an artist whose music shaped not just a country but my own sense of storytelling — is something I could never have imagined.

“Getting to know Bruce, to explore his world and his spirit, has been one of the most profound creative experiences of my life.

“To share that experience with New York audiences, in a city that defines artistic possibility, is both an honor and a responsibility I hold with deep gratitude.”

Dennis Lim, 51, the artistic director of the New York Film Festival, described the project as a “fitting tribute to a living legend”.

He said: “Taking its cue from the stark majesty of Bruce Springsteen’s classic album Nebraska, Scott Cooper’s Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere has an intimacy and immediacy that eludes most film biographies.”

This year’s New York Film Festival will open on 26 September with 53-year-old Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt.

Director Jim Jarmusch, 71, will present his Father Mother Sister Brother as the festival’s centrepiece, while 50-year-old Bradley Cooper will close the event with his dramatic comedy Is This Thing On?