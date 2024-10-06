Jesse Metcalfe doesn't believe the 'John Tucker Must Die' sequel has moved any further forward.

The 45-year-old actor starred as the titular teen heartbreaker in the 2006 cult teen comedy and though he revealed in March he had heard an "amazing" script had been written for a follow-up film, he's not heard anything since.

He told Us Weekly magazine: “I’ve recently inquired about an update and I honestly don’t believe there are [any].

“People are still talking about it. I’d love to help push it forward, but I don’t really know how to do that.”

Jesse also admitted he'd embrace the idea of John having a teenage daughter in the sequel.

Asked who he'd like to see play his daughter, he said: "Honestly, I’m not that well-versed in actors in that age range, so I’d have to do some research on that and get back to you.

“But it’s a fun opportunity to work with a talented, young, up-and-coming actress, that’s for sure.

“I really liked all of the ladies that I worked with. I really did. I thought they were all great and unique in their own ways. I guess the one common denominator for all of them is that they’re all very intelligent.”

His co-star Arielle Kebbel previously confirmed she was heavily involved in the sequel.

Speaking with fellow cast members during a panel at Epic Cons Chicago, she said: “The rumour is true . I started producing a few years ago. There is a script. We are very proud of it.

"It does involve all of the OG cast… That’s pretty much all I can say for now.”

The actress teased that the John Tucker "may or may not get a chance to change", while fellow castmate Sophia Bush insisted she's "ready to go" and return as Beth McIntyre.

Metcalfe openly wondered if he'd have to wear a thong again, and Arielle quipped: "We wanted to talk to you about that.

"We were thinking you’d actually, like, make your own brand, endorse it. It’d be a whole thing.”

He replied: "I'm here for it. I can't wait to unleash this dad bod on the big screen."

The original 2006 movie saw jock hunk John Tucker in trouble after three girls - played by Sophia , Arielle and Ashanti - find out he has secretly been dating all three of them.

They put together a scheme to get new girl Kate (Brittany Snow) to seduce and eventually break his heart in a bid for revenge.