Jessica Alba has encouraged Vanessa Kirby to "soak in the moments" after she joined the cast of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'.

The 36-year-old actress is set to play Sue Storm in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, and Jessica - who starred opposite Chris Evans, Ioan Gruffudd and Michael Chiklis in 2005’s ‘Fantastic Four' - has offered some words of advice to the London-born star.

Asked if she had any advice for Vanessa, Jessica told Collider: “I think just have fun. The fans are so amazing.

“It was probably one of the best times of my life, going around the world and meeting all of the people that just love 'The Fantastic Four' and love these comic books and can relate to these stories.

“That, to me, and to be able to meet so many different people that you can touch and bring joy to them, I would say that’s first and foremost for anyone who gets the honour of playing one of these awesome characters.

"So I’d tell her to just have fun and soak in the moments.”

Vanessa - who will star in the 2025 flick alongside Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach - has said that she didn’t find the prospect of playing such an iconic character “too overwhelmingly scary”.

However, she really appreciates the support of her castmates.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “It doesn’t feel too overwhelmingly scary, and many things do, but it doesn’t because we’re a four together. So, we’re all going through it just like the characters go through things always together.

“Occasionally, one left the group for a little bit, but they always come back!”

The ‘Mission: Impossible’ actress also revealed that the film is being made with Marvel fans "in mind".

She said: “We want to have them in mind when we make the movie and remember that it’s not just a lone acting journey here, we’re doing it as a group and we’re joining a very long-standing part of popular culture.

“I feel so blessed to get to know her and to be part of this iteration of it.”