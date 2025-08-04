Jim Jarmusch has described his new movie Father Mother Sister Brother as “a kind of anti-action film” in the run-up to its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival.

The drama, written and directed by 71-year-old Jim, has already sold to multiple international territories, with Mubi acquiring all rights in North America, Latin America, the UK, Ireland, Benelux, Turkey and India.

It features a large ensemble cast including Tom Waits, 74, Adam Driver, 40, Mayim Bialik, 48, Charlotte Rampling, 78, Cate Blanchett, 55, Vicky Krieps, 40, Sarah Greene, 39, Indya Moore, 29, Luka Sabbat, 27, and Françoise Lebrun, 80 – and will screen for the first time at Venice in late August.

Set across three stories in three different countries, the film focuses on relationships between adult children and their emotionally distant parents or siblings.

“Father” takes place in the northeastern United States, “Mother” is set in Dublin, Ireland, and “Sister Brother” unfolds in Paris, France.

Each chapter is situated in the present day.

Jim said: “Father Mother Sister Brother is a kind of anti-action film, its subtle and quiet style carefully constructed to allow small details to accumulate – almost like flowers being carefully placed in three delicate arrangements.”

The film was produced by Charles Gillibert, 46, Joshua Astrachan, 50, Carter Logan, 44, and Atilla Salih Yücer, 49, through production companies Badjetlag, CG Cinema and Hail Mary Pictures.

Co-production and financing in Ireland were provided by Hail Mary Pictures and Screen Ireland.

Distribution rights have also been picked up by companies in several territories. These include Lucky Red (Italy), Avalon Distribucion Audiovisual (Spain), Nos Lusomundo (Portugal), Cinobo (Greece), Gutek Film (Poland), Cirko Films (Hungary), Bad Unicorn (Romania), MCF MegaCom Film (Former Yugoslavia), Aerofilms (Czech Republic and Slovakia), Front Row Filmed Entertainment (Middle East and North Africa), Andamiro Films (South Korea), and Edko Films (Hong Kong).

Cinéart will release the film in Benelux in partnership with Mubi.

The film is presented by Mubi, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and Fremantle’s The Apartment Company, in association with Badjetlag and CG Cinema, Cinema Inutile, Films du Losange and Weltkino. Financing support also came from Cofiloisirs and Three Point Capital.

The Match Factory is handling international sales, the producers confirmed.