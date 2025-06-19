Jodie Comer was shocked by how "moved" she was by 28 Years Later.

The 32-year-old actress stars in Danny Boyle's new post-apocalyptic movie as Isla and has explained that she found that the "family dynamic" at the centre of the zombie horror flick was unexpectedly emotional.

Jodie told The Hollywood Reporter at the film's London premiere on Wednesday (18.06.25) night: "It's horror, but I was struck by how moved I was. There was so much levity. The script felt rich and also really at the centre of it is this family dynamic, this relationship between mother and son, which is not your usual relationship."

The Bikeriders actress - who stars in the movie alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Alfie Williams - added: "It was amazing to be led by Danny.

"Selfishly, to work with Danny Boyle... I'm never going to shoot a film like this. It's been the most incredible experience."

The picture is the third instalment in the 28 Days Later franchise and Boyle felt that he could take "real risks" with the movie as it has been 23 years since the original film was released and technology has improved substantially since.

The Trainspotting helmer said: "Because 23 years had passed, it felt like we could take real risks with it.

"And our ambition was to try and make as an original film as the first one was when it came out... The upgrades on the infected are a privilege to film and to witness.

"I think people will enjoy the upgrades."

28 Years Later is set to mark the beginning of a new trilogy in the post-apocalyptic series although Boyle acknowledged that the franchise's future is dependent on how the latest movie performs at the box office, although the sequel - 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - is slated for release next year.

The 68-year-old director said: "The third one really depends on how we do with this film.

"Obviously it's a very, very British film. Everybody is British and all the locations are British and it's an entirely British affirm. It's British filmmaking at its most pure. So how it does internationally will influence whether we get the money for the third one."

Jodie revealed earlier this year that she was petrified of her zombie co-stars in the movie as she had to act alongside the infected undead.

The Killing Eve star recalled: "The thing about our stunt performers playing the infected is they really don't take the speed off for you. They chase you. There were so many moments where I felt like I was actually running for my life!"

Although Comer was fearful on set, she revealed that Boyle was in his element as he returned to the franchise more than two decades on from the original film 28 Days Later.

She recalled: "He just said, 'I love this stuff.'

"I said, 'Why?' 'Because you just have to go there. You can't fake it. You have to really go there in order for the audience to be with you.'"