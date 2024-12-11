John Boyega wishes that Daniel Craig would have stayed on as James Bond.

The 'Queer' actor bowed out as 007 after five films in 2021's 'No Time to Die' but Boyega would've been pleased to see him continue playing the spy rather than have the current uncertainty that exists around the franchise.

The 'Star Wars' actor told Metro: "I still think Daniel should have done at least two more. I'm not mad at an older Bond. (If) you go so young. I'm like, 'Isn't that a rebrand of the whole franchise?' I wonder how they would creatively do that."

John admits that it is impossible to "fathom" what it would be like to be Bond unless he was given the chance to don the character's famous tuxedo.

The 32-year-old star said: "You can only really answer that question when the opportunity actually lands in your lap and could work.

"I can't even fathom if that would ever be an option. Bonds over the years are just very specific. I love the Bond movies. I don't know what creative lane Barbara (Broccoli) and the guys are taking... No one really knows.

"But I think it's fun that the fans get to interact and see who they would prefer to take over the mantle."

Daniel's take on Bond is considered to be more vulnerable than his predecessors as 007 and he revealed that he didn't want to "copy" what had come before him in the franchise.

The 56-year-old actor said: "I'm interested in lots of things, but I wasn't interested in doing a copy of something, or representing something, or doing something that somebody else had done. And also, as an actor, the only thing that really gets me up in the morning is the emotional journey of a character.

"I knew who James Bond was, I’d done the research, and I wanted to keep it within those parameters. But within those parameters, I wanted to explore vulnerability, I wanted to explore whether there was a human person inside that. I didn’t know how else to do it. Honestly, I mean, it sounds like, 'This is what I was going to do,' but I actually don’t know how else to act."

Boyega also revealed that he is excited about filming the sequel to the 2011 movie 'Attack the Block', although director Joe Cornish is refusing to let him say too much about it.

He explained: "We're still in the can. I can't say much, Joe's got a choke machine around me. He's still in the lab making sure that the sequel makes sense.

"But I've read it, I love it! We're not at the stage where we don't have a script, we have our director, we have plans and I'm looking forward to shooting. I'm excited!"