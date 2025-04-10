'Borrowed Time' is to receive its world premiere at Cine International Film Festival .

John Lennon doc Borrowed Time to receive its world premiere at Cine International Film Festival

The last decade of late Beatles legend John Lennon - who was shot dead in 1980 at the age of 40 - is explored in the new documentary film directed by Alan G. Parker and it will join the billing at the inaugural festival, which takes place at the Karma Sanctum Soho Hotel in London from May 7 until May 10.

The feature includes insights from musicians, journalists and close friends to set the record who discuss many of the musician's most famous moments, completed with archive footage and never-before-seen interviews.

Just before that, the festival will kick off with the world premiere Brad Watson's psychological thriller 'Savage Flowers'.

It stars Roxanne McKee ('Game of Thrones') and Nick Moran ('Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows') and follows a young orphan who finds sanctuary in a foster home, only to discover the real danger lies within.

Meanwhile, 'Los Frikis', directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, is a coming-of-age story inspired by true events. Set in early 90s Cuba, a group of punk rockers in search of freedom go to extreme lengths to create their own utopia.

CIFF will showcase 10 feature films in total, including Julien Temple’s London: The Modern Babylon', which features screen legends Keith Allen, Bill Nighy and Imelda Staunton, more than a decade on from its initial release.

Other screenings include The Waterhouse, directed by Samuel Clemens; Sadie Frost’s QUANT; the UK premiere of The Wheels of Heaven by director Ben Charles Edwards and starring Mickey Rourke; Children of the Snow Land, directed by Zara Balfour, and premieres for documentaries showcasing legendary DJ Paul Oakenfold’s label Perfecto Records and Heaven Nightclub.

What's more, CIFF will host an array of exclusive panel talks featuring industry insiders tackling topics from film financing to the future of independent cinema. The festival also includes a gala dinner and charity auction, with all proceeds benefitting Teenage Cancer Trust.

Tickets on sale at https://www.cineinternationalfilmfestival.com/.

Full programme:

WEDNESDAY 7 MAY: (tickets on sale now)

Short Films Programme

'Quant; screening with Sadie Frost introduction, presented by Alfa Romeo x The London Standard *

WORLD PREMIERE: 'Savage Flowers' (at Curzon Soho) – tickets on sale

Opening Gala Party *

THURSDAY 8 MAY: (tickets on sale now)

Short Films Programme

PANEL TALK: Jordan Bayne – Film3 / web3 panel with Phil Mckenzie

SCREENING: 'The Waterhouse'

Gala Dinner and Teenage Cancer Trust Auction *

FRIDAY 9 MAY: (tickets on sale now)

Short Films Programme

PANEL TALK: Get Your Film Financed

SCREENING: 'The Wheels Of Heaven'

WORLD PREMIERE: 'Borrowed Time' (John Lennon doc)

SCREENING: 'Los Frikis'

SCREENING: 'Perfecto Records'

SCREENING: 'Heaven Nightclub'

SATURDAY 10 MAY:

Short Films Programme

PANEL TALK: Asia Argento and Ben Charles Edwards- Future Of Independent Filmmaking

SCREENING: 'London: The Modern Babylon' with Julien Temple Q+A

EXCLUSIVE UK PREMIERE: 'Children Of The Snow Land'

PANEL TALK: 'Girls On Film' podcast

The CIFF Awards *

* Invite only