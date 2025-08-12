Johnny Depp could return for a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Johnny Depp to return to Pirates of the Caribbean franchise?

Franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed work is currently being done on a new screenplay and he has spoken to Depp about reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it. It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know… We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but we’re close.”

The fifth movie in the franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, saw Johnny return along with Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, and Keira Knightley.

While a sixth movie would be a reboot of the franchise, Bruckheimer would still like to see Jack Sparrow make an appearance.

He previously told EW: "It's a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it. I love him. He's a good friend. He's an amazing artist, and he's a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page; that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow."

He also revealed that Jeff Nathanson, who wrote Dead Men Tell No Tales, was working on the sixth film.

He said: "I think he's cracked it. He's got an amazing third act. We just gotta clean up the first and second, and then we'll get there. But he wrote a great, great third act."