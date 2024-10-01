‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ director Todd Phillips has hinted there won’t be a Lady Gaga standalone Harley Quinn movie.

The 38-year-old actress is joining Joaquin Phoenix, 49, in the upcoming DC thriller - which is a sequel to 2019's 'Joker' - though the filmmaker, 53, has now suggested the character likely won’t appear in another movie of her own because he views the two flicks “as their own thing”.

He told Variety: “For me, I’ve always thought that these two movies kind of exist as their own thing.

“And, no. I know you’re trying to get the next thing, but I don’t want to go into that.”

In the picture - which hits cinemas on 4 October - Gaga plays the Arkham Asylum music therapist Lee, who falls madly in love with Phoenix’s Joker, who is also known as Arthur Fleck.

The pop star previously revealed she had pulled on her experience in the music industry to create her character.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Gaga explained: “I think that for me, this idea of dual identities was always something that was a part of my music-making.

“I was always creating characters in my music, and when I made Lee for ‘Joker’, she just really had this profound effect on me.

“The film had so much music in it, so much music that I love, and I was able to discover the character through the story, through the music that we did live every day as well as dance and the costumes and the make-up.”

Reflecting on her time making the movie with Phoenix, the ‘House of Gucci’ actress gushed about her co-star and said the pair “laughed a lot” making the “dark” film.

Speaking on the red carpet at the motion picture's premiere in London last week (25.09.24), she said: “I loved working with Joaquin, it was never a dull day at the office.

“It was always super interesting. He’s very funny all the time, as dark as the world of ‘Joker’ is, we laughed a lot on set, and we were always just being as organic as possible.”