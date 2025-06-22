Jonathan Bailey was told he would "die in 10 seconds" if a snake bit him on the set of Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jonathan Bailey was told he would 'die in 10 seconds' if he was bitten by a snake on the set of Jurassic World Rebirth

The 37-year-old actor plays paleontologist Dr Henry Loomis in the seventh installment of the hit franchise, and admitted that he had "never had that kind of experience" on a movie set before as he filmed in the risky environment.

He is quoted by The Daily Star Sunday as saying: "When you’re making a movie, you want to feel the world of the movie as much as possible.

"And my gosh, do you feel it when you’re up to your waist in snake-infested waters. You have snake wranglers around you who do make you feel safe, but they also say things like, ‘Be careful around this one. If you get bit, you die in 10 seconds...'

"That kind of moment speaks to the visceral thrills that Jurassic movies are all about! I had never had that kind of experience on a set before. It was all very ­exciting and I hope it’s matched by the film."

However, the Wicked star was ultimately able to live out a childhood dream by appearing in the film, and recalled one of his earliest birthdays was spent watching the original film with his parents, even though it might have been a "questionable choice" at the time.

He said: "We had to shoot a scene where my character must pull someone back into a boat because she’s falling off the side.

“I had water cannons blasting me, the boat’s flipping around, and my inner child, which isn’t all that inner, was just screaming with delight.

"To play Henry, who embodies the love of nature and our best curiosities about it, was great fun.

"I was five when my family took me to Jurassic Park, so a questionable choice by my parents. The characters were so vivid and because it was Spielberg, it was a sumptuous escapist delight."