Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley and Guy Pearce are in talks to join the cast of 'The Dog Stars'.

Josh Brolin has joined the cast of The Dog Stars

The trio look set to join Jacob Elordi in Ridley Scott's apocalyptic thriller, which is set in a near future where American society has been decimated by a pandemic.

Hig (Elordi) is a civilian pilot who lives a lonely life on an abandoned Colorado airbase with his dog and a tough ex-marine Bangley (Brolin). The two men are completely different but rely on each other to fend off roaming invaders.

When a random radio transmission comes from his 1956 Cessna, the voice sparks a hope from deep within that a better life exists outside their tightly controlled perimeter. Risking everything, he flies past his point of no return and follows the static-broken trail.

On his final and deepest 'search', Hig is obliged to crash land in a ranch where he meets Cima (Qualley), an intern doctor and the daughter of a world-weary rancher (Pearce), who fiercely protects his family and 'fortress'.

The encounter presents the possibility of an intelligent future for all.

Mark L. Smith has penned the script for the movie, which will be the next project that Ridley will helm.

The 'Gladiator II' filmmaker will produce with his Scott Free Productions president Michael Pruss together with Smith and Cliff Roberts.

Production on the flick is set to begin at the end of April on location in Italy's Dolomites region, which will be used in place of the Great Plains and Rockies.

Brolin - who previously worked with Ridley on the 2007 film 'American Gangster' - recently hit out at the Oscars after 'Dune: Part Two' filmmaker Denis Villeneuve was snubbed in the Best Director category.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 57-year-old actor - who played Gurney Halleck in the sci-fi epic - wrote: "Just want to say congratulations on the ‘Dune’ best picture nomination, to Greig Fraser on cinematography, for best visual effects, for Patrice [Vermett] on production design and for sound.

"Apparently, I am going to quit acting because Denis Villeneuve didn’t get nominated. This is just how this thing works. It makes no sense to me. That’s okay.

"[Editor] Joe Walker and Denis, you deserve it. It’s an amazing film. It was even better than the first one. The people who have gotten accolades surely deserve it. Happy to be a part of it. Congrats everyone."

Josh had vowed to quit acting last year if Villeneuve wasn't nominated for the Best Director gong at March's Academy Awards ceremony.

The 'No Country for Old Men' star told Variety: "If [Villeneuve] doesn’t get nominated this year, I’ll quit acting. It was a better movie than the first one.

"When I watched it, it felt like my brain was broken open. It’s masterful, and Denis is one of our master filmmakers. If the Academy Awards have any meaning whatsoever, they’ll recognise him."