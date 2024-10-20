Josh Brolin is in final negotiations to play the villain in ‘The Running Man’ reboot.

The film - which is a reimagining of the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led 1987 flick of the same name - follows a desperate man (Glen Powell) who signs on to participate in the TV game show ‘The Running Man’, where enemies of the state have to evade death at the hands of the game's stalkers to try and win their freedom.

Brolin, 56, is expected to play the ruthless producer of the programme.

As well as the 'Avengers: Infinity War' star, the movie recently added ‘The Mandalorian’ actress Katy O’Brian to the cast, who will play one of the contestants on the show.

The movie - which is based on the 1982 Stephen King novel he wrote under the pseudonym Richard Bachman - will be helmed by ‘Baby Driver’ director Edgar Wright, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Bacall.

Earlier this month, Paramount Pictures announced the upcoming movie would arrive at cinemas on 21 November 2025, with production rumoured to start later this year.

Previously, Powell revealed he was doing a lot of fitness work to prepare for the project.

The ‘Twisters’ star told Screen Rant: “I have been doing a lot of sprinting. That's all I can say. I've been working on my sprint.”

Powell is incredibly excited to get the chance to work with “one of [his] favourite filmmakers” and teased the director would be adding adding “a lot of fun Edgar Wright flavour” to the movie.

He continued: “No, I'll say that Edgar Wright has been one of my favourite filmmakers for as long as I can remember. I think since ‘Shaun of the Dead’, I was like, ‘I can't wait to work with this guy’. And he just keeps churning out brilliant things that only his brain could concoct.

“‘The Running Man’ is something he's so passionate about, and we're really taking the Stephen King book and just adding a lot of fun Edgar Wright flavour to it, and it has been awesome. That's going to be a really fun one; I’m super excited about it.”