Josh Gad is directing a Chris Farley biopic

The Frozen star was announced last year to be directing A Chris Farley Story - which is based on the book The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts by Tom Farley Jr. and Tanner Colby - with Paul Walter Hauser portraying the late Saturday Night Live star, and he's shared a new update on the project, explaining he needs to "rein in" finances before work can begin.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “It’s ambitious as hell. We’re trying to rein in the budget a little, and the plan is still to shoot early next year...

“I’m in the midst of going through the script right now with the studio, who’s been incredibly supportive about finding those things that can reduce it to a greenlight-able budget because, right now, it’s a period piece, it’s a biopic, it’s just super big, and we’re just working towards doing this to it, and I think we’re getting there.”

Paul, 38, previously insisted he doesn't "wanna be 42 years old playing Chris at 25" and Josh agreed.

He said: “I, too, don’t want Paul to get too much older [to play him].”

SNL's Lorne Michaels is to produce the film, while Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber have written the screenplay, based on the book.

The role is a dream come true for the Naked Gun actor, who revealed in 2021 that he had approached the Farley family about playing Chris in a movie.

While that project never came to fruition, the new movie has the backing of the Farley family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Paul previously told THR: "I wanted to do a Chris Farley movie where he’s in rehab for half of the film, and for the other half of the movie, he’s doing his SNL stuff and his movies. I think I have a really great take on that story, but I’m trying to lose weight and I’m trying to redefine myself as a person of healthy choice-making, and as an actor.

"So the days of doing Fatty Arbuckle, Chris Farley or Ignatius J. Reilly in a Confederacy of Dunces movie have a very small time window, and it’s getting smaller by the week.”

After finding fame on SNL, Chris went on to have small roles in movies including 'Wayne's World' and 'Coneheads'.

He later landed leading roles in 'Tommy Boy', 'Black Sheep' and 'Beverly Hills Ninja'.

However, he struggled with alcohol and drug addiction and died of an overdose in 1997 aged just 33.