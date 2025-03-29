Josh Hutcherson "would happily" return to 'The Hunger Games' franchise.

The 32-year-old actor - who played Peeta Mellark in 2012's 'The Hunger Games' and sequels 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' (2013), 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1' (2014) and 'Part 2' (2015) - urged author Suzanne Collins to write a new novel which would continue the story and he'd be delighted to reprise his role for another film.

Speaking at Dream It Con in Paris, Deadline reports it said: “I would happily play Peeta again. The story is incredible. 'The Hunger Games' was incredible.

“I think Peeta’s an incredible person to get to bring to life. I’m curious to know what happens between when they have their family and when the story ends, just to understand what happened in the world, how they got to that place.

"But I’m down. If you can talk to Suzanne Collins and tell her to write a book, I’m in. Sign me up.”

Suzanne recently released her fifth book in the franchise, 'Sunrise on the Reaping', which is the second prequel of the series following 2020's 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'.

A movie adaptation of the new story is scheduled for release in autumn next year.

Lionsgate chair Adam Fogelson recently teased details of the new movie, describing author Suzanne as a "creative north star" for the film franchise.

He said in a statement: "We couldn’t be more fortunate than to be guided and trusted by a collaborator whose talent and imagination are so consistently brilliant.

"We know 'Hunger Games' fans worldwide will be spellbound by where Suzanne has focused this next extraordinary story. 'The Second Quarter Quell' is legendary and looms large over the history of the Games, even into the time of Katniss Everdeen a quarter-century later.

"Like fans around the globe, we are eagerly anticipating this exciting return to Panem."

The announcement was also made via 'The Hunger Games' account on X.

A message read: "Welcome to the Second Quarter Quell.

"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping – in theaters November 20, 2026. (sic)"

Josh isn't the only star keen to return to the franchise as Jena Malone admitted last year she'd be keen to reprise her role as Johanna Mason.

Asked about the possibility of another 'Hunger Games' movie being made, Jena told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Come on, where's Johanna Mason? I'm like, I'm just waiting.

"I mean, and let's not even do a prequel, let's do an after ... Let's see what happens in the world, you know, ten years later."