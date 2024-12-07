Jude Law loves being a producer because it gives him a "greater sense of input and control".

Jude Law relishing 'control' in producer role

The 51-year-old actor has produced his new movie 'The Order' through his Riff Raff Entertainment production company and he enjoys the added responsibility that comes with the role of producer.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "This film is a perfect example of how producing can be hugely rewarding. It was born out of a relationship with Zach Baylin, who’s a really talented young writer. We’d been in discussion with him about various projects, and we have actually now just made a limited TV series ['Black Rabbit'] with him. So, I was lucky enough to have a real input into where and how to make the film, and we were also lucky to have Justin Kurzel come on board.

"It felt like we [Law’s production company Riff Raff Entertainment] were forging another new relationship with a terrific filmmaker who was absolutely perfect for this piece. So I’ve really relished, and I continue to relish my contributions as a producer to the stuff I do. It gives me a greater sense of input and control. That makes me sound like I want everything done just so, but what I enjoy more than anything actually is the collaborative and empowering process of being a producer. If you choose the right people, then you let them do their job well."

In the film, Jude plays FBI Agent Terry Husk as he takes on Bob Mathews (Nicholas Hoult), the real-life leader of a white supremacist group known as the Order.

And, Jude revealed he and Nicholas never interacted off-screen until their characters came face to face in the movie.

He said: "Justin had it arranged so that Nick and I didn’t interact. We never really crossed paths until we shot that scene, and we were a good month into the film by then. There were almost two stories being told simultaneously anyway. So as far as the scheduling, the call times and the demands for where we had to be and when, we just ended up not seeing each other until that scene. I can’t remember how much of the first take Justin actually used; we did several, but that interaction was the first time Nick and I met on the film."