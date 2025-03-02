Julius Onah had to "pinch" himself when he was directing Harrison Ford in 'Captain America: Brave New World'.

Julius Onah was a fan of Harrison Ford

The 42-year-old filmmaker had been a huge fan of the 'Star Wars' legend for decades but while he was initially in awe of the 82-year-old actor, he soon found he was open to collaboration and was keen to "feel directed and be directed".

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m originally from Nigeria, and I grew up traveling around the world, but when I first moved to America at the age of 10, the second movie I ever saw in theaters was 'Clear and Present Danger'.

"And so when I first was interacting with Harrison and went over to his place, you definitely have those pinch yourself moments, but he wanted to collaborate. He wanted to figure out his character. He wanted to feel directed and be directed.

"So all those things were integral to our relationship, and I had my point of view that was so exciting to express to him and to know that he wanted to lean into that and help craft the character and the journey and the themes."

While Julius couldn't choose a single day he enjoyed most in making the blockbuster, he enjoyed taking things back to basics with rehearsals and filming "intimate, intense" moments with the key members of the cast.

Asked if there's one day in particular he will look back on fondly, he said: "I wouldn’t say it was a specific day, but I will say we had a week where it felt like just working with a great company of actors on these scenes, the ones that you were talking about — scenes with Danny [Ramirez ] and [Anthony] Mackie, scenes with Harrison and Mackie.

"That was at the top of the schedule. So we had just done rehearsal prior to that.

"I’m making this big gigantic Marvel movie, but I just did rehearsal like I was doing theatre and then shot these intimate, intense, dramatic scenes with actors. It was a real pleasure and a real surprise in the making of this movie."

'Captain America: Brave New World' is Onah's first experience directing a superhero blockbuster and he recently admitted it was the realisation of a dream to be behind the camera on such a huge movie.

He told Deadline: "What's so exciting about making a movie is that it's about the life in front of the camera. When you have a cast as talented as Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, you are working with some of the best performers on the planet.

"There was never a moment making this movie when I was like, oh, wow I don't feel ready to be here. It has been a lifetime of wanting to do something like this.

"From a storytelling, acting and performance standpoint, and from a technical standpoint, I felt really excited and prepared to tackle something like this. I'm eager to continue to find ways to combine performance and technology to tell stories."