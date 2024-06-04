Robert Downey Jr. is "surprisingly open-minded" to a return as Iron Man.

Robert Downey Jr. and Jodie Foster for Variety's Actors on Actors (c) Mary Ellen Matthews

The 59-year-old actor played the superhero for more than a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and would consider a comeback as the character because the role is in his "DNA".

In conversation with Jodie Foster for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Robert said about putting on Iron Man's suit again: "It's just crazily in my DNA. Probably the most like-me character I've ever played, even though he's way cooler than I am. I've become surprisingly open-minded to the idea."

It is not the first time that Robert has discussed coming back as Iron Man as he revealed earlier this year that he would "happily" play the role again even though the character was killed off in the 2019 movie 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Downey Jr. told Esquire magazine in April: "It’s too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He’s the house. He will always win."

Despite the star's comments, 'Avengers: Endgame' directors Joe and Anthony Russo explained that they cannot envisage a return for Iron Man after the character's death in their blockbuster.

Speaking to GamesRadar at the Sands International Film Festival recently, Anthony said: "I don't know how they would do it. I don't know what the road to that would be."

Joe added: "I mean, we closed that book, so it would be up to them to figure out how to reopen it."

Read the full Actors on Actors interview with Robert Downey Jr. and Jodie Foster at https://variety.com/2024/tv/news/robert-downey-jr-jodie-foster-iron-man-oppenheimer-1236019785/