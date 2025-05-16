Ben Wang has been added to the cast of ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’.

The ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ star, 25, has signed on to play District 12 Tribute Wyatt Callow in the upcoming movie adaptation of author Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel of the same name, Variety reports.

Wang will be joining Joseph Zada, who will lead the picture as Haymitch Abernathy - previously portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the original ‘Hunger Games’ movies - with Whitney Peak set to portray his girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird.

In addition, Maya Hawke will play Wiress - the former ‘Hunger Games’ champion who now serves as a mentor for those in District 12 - while Mckenna Grace has landed the highly-sought after role of District 12 Tribute Maysilee Donner.

Rounding out the cast are Jesse Plemons and Kelvin Harrison Jr., who are due to play Plutarch Heavensbee and Beetee, respectively.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ is the second instalment in Collins’ ‘Hunger Games’ prequel trilogy.

The story takes place in the world of Panem, 24 years prior to the events of the first ‘Hunger Games’ novel, and follows Haymitch Abernathy, who is chosen as a tribute for the 50th Hunger Games - also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ will be directed by Francis Lawrence, working from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The film is being produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, with Cameron MacConomy serving as executive producer.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ is scheduled for theatrical release in November 2026.

When Joseph Zada and Whitney Peak were announced as the leading stars for ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ last month, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Co-President Erin Westerman said: “‘The Hunger Games’ franchise has long been a launching pad for remarkable young actors, and Jo and Whitney carry that legacy forward with incredible heart, depth, and fire.

“After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out - not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles.

“Haymitch has always been a fan favourite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise. His relationship with Lenore Dove is deeply woven into the emotional history of Panem.

“We can’t wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series.”

Producer Nina Jaconson added: “Deb Zane and Dylan Jury oversaw an exhaustive (and exhausting!) search to find a young actor with the skill and imagination to embody young Haymitch.

“Jo prepared like crazy and stole our hearts. Then Whitney took our breath away as Lenore Dove. “When we put the two of them together, it was one of those magical casting moments when you know your search has led you home.”