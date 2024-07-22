Karen Fukuhara was taught how to say "no" by Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne.

Karen Fukuhara has revealed the invaluable advice Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne gave her

‘The Boys’ star, 32, landed her breakthrough role as Katana in 2016’s DC movie ‘Suicide Squad’, in which she shared the screen with the ‘Barbie’ actress, 34, and the 31-year-old model.

As she was beginning to make a name for herself in the industry, Fukuhara revealed Robbie and Delevingne taught he how to assert her boundaries confidently on the set of the blockbuster.

Speaking to Collider, she said: “On that set, I forget who exactly said this to me, but up until then — and I still am and I don't think I take this advice wholeheartedly, but I've always been like a yes-man . Always yes. ‘Yes, I'll do it. Yes. Yes, and what else?’

“Maybe it was Margot and Cara, but they told me about how powerful a 'no' can be and knowing your boundaries , and also not just yourself as an actor but standing up for your character and saying 'no', so that your character can be their true self in a way.”

As well as Margot and Cara , the superhero flick allowed the actress to work with other Hollywood legends like Will Smith and Jared Leto, but it was Viola Davis who Fukuhara was most excited to share the screen with.

Reflecting on working with ‘The King Woman’ star, Fukuhara said she was left “in awe” of Davis after the actress effortlessly nailed a long monologue.

She gushed: “I also got to work with my idol, Viola Davis. Just watching her work was amazing.

“She had a really long monologue, like a 16-page monologue, and I remember she got it a day before.

“It’s one of those monologues where she has to set the tone for the entire movie and explain everything, and be like, ‘Oh, because this character did this, blah, blah, blah.’ She's introducing all of these new characters and ideas, and it was a big long monologue, and I just was in awe because she was able to do it.

“I just don't know how she memorized everything and did it so well. I mean, we had a lot of great actors in that film, and so just being on set with all of them was like my learning experience.”