Kathryn Newton is to star in the 'Ready or Not' sequel.

Kathryn Newton will star in the Ready or Not sequel

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' actress is teaming up with Radio Silence again for their follow-up to the 2019 cult hit, which will also see Samara Weaving return.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are again directing the film from a script written by 'Ready or Not' writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy.

The first film followed Grace, a young bride played by Weaving who was hunted by the rich family of her new husband (Mark O'Brien) as part of a deadly supernatural tradition.

The original film grossed almost $58 million at the global box office and was a hit with critics.

Samara recently confirmed she was coming back for the sequel.

She told ComicBook.com: “I’m all in. I think we’re all in, I don’t know. I think we’re all in. I don’t know if we’ve had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We’ve done the spit handshake, but we haven’t cut each other’s hands and rubbed our blood together.”

However, the 33-year-old star admitted she was unsure when filming would begin.

She quipped: “I’ve just gotten home, I need to make some calls.”

Back in 2019, Samara pondered what had happened to her character as the sole survivor of the grim game of hide-and-seek.

She pondered: “I wonder what happens afterwards. Does she go to jail? Does she go to an asylum for psychiatric help? Does she inherit everything? I don’t know.

“Or the police would say that she did it on purpose. I don’t know … Sitting in a jail cell for 90 minutes, just going insane.”

A release date has yet to be confirmed for 'Ready or Not 2'.

Meanwhile, Kathryn previously admitted playing Cassie Lang in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' was a dream come true.

She told Empire magazine: "I started watching those movies when I was eight years old. So they're a big part of my life.

"Honestly, one of the biggest goals of my career was to be a Marvel superhero. I would do it forever if I could."

Despite this, Kathryn remains determined to try her hand at different roles and on-screen challenges over the coming years.

The actress was just four years old when she landed her first role in 'Bun-Bun', a short film for HBO, and she remains as enthusiastic about her work as she ever has been.

Recalling her debut appearance, Kathryn said: "I didn't even say my lines half of the time. I just thought I was dressing up."