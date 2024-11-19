Keanu Reeves' iconic bullet dodging backbend in 'The Matrix' has topped a poll for the best cinematic stunts of all time.

Keanu Reeves as Neo in The Matrix

In total, 2,000 film buffs crowned Neo's impressive technique seen in the 1999 action sci-fi blockbuster the winner - topping Tom Cruise's death-defying performance of hanging from a plane in 2015's 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation'.

The breathtakingly gripping car skydive sequence from 'Fast and Furious 7' in 2015 came in at a close third.

In last place was the Crane Chase Parkour scene from the 2006 James Bond flick 'Casino Royale'.

The survey was commissioned by Samsung to promote its Galaxy S24 FE smartphone's AI-powered Instant Slow-mo feature.

According to the tech giant, 86 per cent of participants say stunts are the most integral part of an action movie’s plot, while 72 per cent claim they’re the most iconic part of a film.

Almost half (48 per cent) have even watched a movie specifically to see a famous stunt in action.

Also, 58 per cent of Brits say they would appreciate the stunts more if they could go behind the scenes to see how they were done.

The UK division of the South Korean tech firm teamed up with TV and Film Stunt Co-ordinator Tony Christian - who worked on the 2024 musical movie 'Wicked', as well as the 'Fast and Furious' franchise and 'The Avengers'.

Enacting the high falls (46 per cent) and fight stunts (32 per cent) that consumers say are the most impressive, these movies moments were brought back to life in Instant Slow-mo.

Annika Bizon, Director of Marketing, Omnichannel and Head of Ireland- MX Division, Samsung UK, said: "We’re all captivated by big-movie action stunts, and it is undeniable that the detail looks epic in slow motion.

"With Instant Slow-mo on the Galaxy S24 FE, you can make videos that look fit for cinema at the touch of a screen and immortalise some of life’s most important moments.

"This is one of the many new features we launched this year that now over 4 million Galaxy AI users here in the UK simply love, empowering people to get creative with their content."

The UK's top 10 movie stunts:

1) 'The Matrix' (1999) – Bullet Dodging Backbend

2) 'Mission: Impossible' – Rogue Nation (2015) – Hanging from a Plane

3) 'Fast and Furious 7' (2015) – Car Skydive Sequence

4) 'Ben-Hur' (1959) – Chariot Race

5) 'Skyfall' (2012) – Train Roof Fight

6) 'Die Hard' (1988) – Jumping Off Nakatomi Plaza Rooftop

7) 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991) – Motorbike Chase into Canal

8) 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' (2018) – HALO Jump

9) 'Speed' (1994) – Bus Jump Over Freeway Gap

10) 'Casino Royale' (2006) – Crane Chase Parkour Scene