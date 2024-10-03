Keegan-Michael Key has teased that ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ sequel will have some "really deep cuts".

Keegan-Michael Key has high expectations for The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel

The 53-year-old actor starred opposite Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black and Anya Taylor-Joy as the voice of lovable mushroom Toad in Universal Pictures’ 2022 animated flick and claims that the next film is being made with hardcore fans of the gaming franchise in mind.

During an interview with Men’s Journal, the comedian said: "One thing I can say about the second movie is that it's a little broader in scope, and where it takes place is very intriguing lore and the Mario world. They're going to find some really fantastic Easter eggs and it's been very exciting so far.

"I feel like what they've done creatively is they've really widened out the universe that these characters live in and we're going to meet some new folks.

"We're going to meet some new folks that are old favorites and some folks that I think are really deep cuts, but because of the way the story's laying itself out right now, those characters are going to be very intriguing."

Key also stars in ‘Transformers One’, in which he plays fan-favourite Autobot Bumblebee and expressed his excitement at giving a voice to the previously silent character.

He told Collider: "I was chomping at the bit, you know what I mean? Because there's no rules, right? Nobody can tell us what to do! This is the origin story.

"So it was so exciting and fun that Josh Cooley, the director and I, we just got to kind of build this together however we wanted to do it.

"And of course, you know, there's guidelines given the script and the story and the journey of his life and how it escalates and ebbs and flows.

"But I was just ready to tear into the steak of this role of what it was gonna be, the meat of it."