Kevin Costner ignored calls to make 'Horizon: An American Saga' a TV series as he treasures the big screen "experience".

The first two chapters in the Oscar-winning star's Western epic will be released this summer (with two more to follow in the future) and Kevin explained that he has taken a gamble by releasing the saga in cinemas.

Speaking to Empire magazine, he said: "I had somebody who said, 'Look, please don't do this, Kevin, let's do this.'

"But I'm glad about what I'm doing. I believe in the big screen. I believe in that experience. I also believe in what will come to your television. You know, I'm not one of those guys that has a director's cut. The f****** movie I make is the director's cut."

Kevin, 69, has contributed around $58 million of his own money to fund the film and hopes that the project leaves a lasting impression on audiences.

The 'Dances with Wolves' star said: "I'm not a fool, but I'm not afraid.

"I will own this movie the rest of my life. So will my family. And movies are a lot more than their opening weekend. They have value throughout their life, and I will own this movie throughout my life.

"And people will find it. And when they do, whether it's opening weekend or not, they're going to find a quality. They're going to find a story that they're going to want to revisit or share with someone. And that's the power of a movie to me."

Kevin continued: "My hope is that I get this money back, but you know what, I'm not going to fall apart if it (doesn't happen).

"I'll lose some things that I had valued, but they're just things I've kept. I should add, I don't want to have to ever do this again. But I don't live my life in fear."