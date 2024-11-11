Kevin Feige has hinted Deadpool and Wolverine may return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman could return to the MCU as Deadpool and Wolverine

The superhero pair - who are portrayed by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman respectively - finally got their own movie set in the MCU with the eponymous ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’, and now the studio’s boss, 51, has said Marvel is "always wondering where we can fit them in" in terms of future projects.

Speaking to Omelete, Feige said: "The plans with Deadpool and Wolverine will always be the same: we’re always wondering where we can fit them in, and how fast."

Elsewhere in the interview, the studio boss said the studio was still "committed" to the reboot of ‘Blade’ - which will star Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter - after the film was removed from Disney’s release schedule.

Feige said: "We're committed to Blade . We love the character, we love Mahershala's version of him. And rest assured, whenever we change direction with a project, or are still trying to figure out how it fits into our schedule, we let the public know.

"You're updated on what's going on. But I can say that the character will make it to the MCU."

The blockbuster - which has faced many setbacks since its 2019 announcement with directors and writers boarding and departing the project - was due to hit theatres on 7 November 2025, though it has now been replaced by ‘Predator: Badlands’ and is yet to receive a new release date.

Feige previously admitted Marvel was "trying to crack" the reboot, though insisted the studio didn’t rush development on the film.

He told BlackTree TV: "For the last two years as we’ve been trying to crack that movie, the most important thing for us is not rushing it and making sure we are making the right ‘Blade’ movie."