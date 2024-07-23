Kevin Feige has confirmed there are no plans for ‘Eternals 2’.

Kevin Feige has ruled out a sequel to Eternals

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster was met with poor reviews when it was released in 2021 and the studio boss has dismissed the prospect of a sequel - although did suggest that certain elements of the story could be revisited.

Kevin told Inverse: "There are no immediate plans for Eternals 2.

"There are, and I think you've seen maybe in a trailer we've released recently, an acknowledgment of some of those events. Certain giant things came out of the ocean."

Kumail Nanjiani played the role of Kingo in the picture and admits that he sought counselling after it was savaged by the critics.

He told Michael Rosenbaum's ‘Inside of You’ podcast: "I knew it wasn't me. I think that there were a lot of things that went into it. I love that movie and I'm very proud of that movie. I've seen that movie a bunch of times because it's my kind of movie, and a lot of my stuff I don't watch.

"It was really, really hard because Marvel thought that movie was going to be really, really well reviewed, so they lifted the embargo early and put it in some fancy movie festivals and they sent us on a big global tour to promote the movie right as the embargo lifted.

"The reviews were bad, and I was too aware of it. I was reading every review and checking too much. I think there was some weird soup in the atmosphere for why that movie got slammed so much, and I think not many much of it has to do with the actual quality of the movie.

"It was really hard and that was when I thought it was unfair to me and unfair to Emily (V. Gordon, his wife) and I can't approach my work this way anymore. Some s***'s gotta change, so I started counseling and I still talk to my therapist about that."