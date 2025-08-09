Kevin Hart and John Cena are to star in The Leading Man.

Kevin Hart will star in The Leading Man

The Jumanji actor and the Blockers star will also serve as producers on the Netflix action comedy, which is based on a comic book series from Jeremy Haun and B. Clay Moore.

The logline for the movie explains the plot as: "When a self-absorbed movie star (Cena) discovers that his co-star/man in the chair (Hart) is an actual agent, he’s forced to swallow his pride and accept that action stars aren’t really action heroes…while trying to save the world."

The script has been written by Jon and Erich Hoeber, and the project is currently in early development.

Kevin's production company Hartbeat has a multi-film deal with Netflic and he will produce alongside his colleagues Luke Kelly-Clyne and Bryan Smiley, as will Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for RK Films, Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin for Ignition Productions, John , and Dan Baime.

Kevin is currently working on Netflix comedy 72 Hours, which is directed by Tim Story and also stars Mason Gooding and Marcello Hernandez, while John has also recently been shooting a comedy for the streaming service, Little Brother with Eric Andre. He can most recently be seen in Heads of State, which has drawn over 75 million viewers worldwide since its debut on Prime Video last month. He's also got Matchbox coming up, as well as the second season of Peacemaker.

Meanwhile, Kevin recently admitted he feels he has a "responsibility" to the next wave of actors and actresses.

Speaking to Extra, The Get Hard star explained: "I am very aware that I am getting older and turning into a vet in our business.

"We do have a responsibility, and that responsibility is to try to position those that are next in the best way to exceed what we've done and go above and beyond … If it was set up for us to kind of just step and repeat and have the same layer of a success as the ones before us, then the business would pretty much have already peaked.

"The business only continues to grow and succeed and reach new levels because of what people are doing and creating underneath. So, I can only hope that this generation of amazing talent and actors, actresses, entrepreneurs, influencers, you know, the next wave of funny and the next wave of drama, like, they're real. The next wave of directors and producers are real."

Kevin sees it as his responsibility to help to "open as many doors" as possible for the next generation of movie stars.

The Ride Along actor - who has worked with the likes of Ice Cube and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson during his film career - said: "All we can try to do is kick open as many doors for them to discover new locks to the doors behind."