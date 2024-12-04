Kieran Culkin refuses to let his children watch 'Home Alone'.

Kieran Culkin doesn't let his young children watch Home Alone

The 42-year-old actor appears in the Christmas classic alongside his older brother Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McAllister's cousin Fuller and doesn't let his kids – daughter Kinsey, five, and son Wilder, three, who he has with his wife Jazz Charlton – watch the movie as "there's still some scary parts" for young children to see.

Kieran told E! News: "For the 3-year-old, there's the tarantula (and) there's the guy at the end who said, 'I'm gonna bite of all your fingers'. That's scary for a 3-year-old.

"We think they might be ready for 'Home Alone' this year. If not, next year."

The 'Succession' star has reflected on his experience shooting the 1990 movie and revealed that he wasn't completely aware of the picture's plot at the time.

Kieran told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: "I had no idea what that movie was about when I saw it, and I was in it. I was at the premiere, and I was dying laughing. It was the funniest thing I had ever seen. I had no idea what the movie was about.

"Devin Ratray, the guy who plays Buzz, lied to me and told me the movie was all about him, and I believed him. And then when I saw it, the movie's cracking me up, and I go, 'Mac was on set all the time. That makes sense the movie would be about him.'"

Meanwhile, Kieran features opposite Jesse Eisenberg in the movie 'A Real Pain' – which follows two cousins as they travel to Poland to visit the childhood home of their late grandmother – and admits that he couldn't turn down a "flawless" project that is written and directed by 'The Social Network' actor despite his reluctance to travel.

He said: "It's honestly the truth, and it was disappointing to my wife. You should have seen her face fall when I said, 'I'm going to the other room to read it again. And this time I am going to read it with the perspective of really trying to find holes and really trying to find a reason to go, 'Actually, this isn't as good as I thought it was.'

"She apparently was hearing me laughing from the other room and was like, 'Oh s***, this isn't going so well.' She really didn't want to go on this trip, either. And when I walked into the room, I just went, 'I'm sorry, honey.'"

Kieran also revealed that he can't abide actors who are "pretentious" in their work.

He said: "Most actors aren't pretentious. But when I see it on set, when I get a whiff of it, it rubs me the wrong way. I kind of attack them, make fun of them, you know, confront them directly and say, 'You can't do that.'"