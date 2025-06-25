Kim Kardashian is set to play the villain in the Bratz movie.

The 44-year-old star will be involved in the film as a producer but insiders claim that she is wanted to portray the antagonist in the project, which Amazon MGM has won a competitive bidding war for.

The live-action movie about the toy dolls will be written by Charlie Polinger and Lucy McKendrick alongside Erik Feig and Julia Hammer for Picturestart while Kim will produce the flick with Jason and Jasmin Larian for MGA Entertainment.

No further details about the film's cast or plot have been released as yet.

It is hoped that the Bratz film can replicate the success of 2023's Barbie - which grossed over $1 billion at the box office - and it joins film versions of children's toys Polly Pocket, Barney and Hot Wheels that are currently in development at various Hollywood studios.

Bratz has sold over more than 200 million dolls since 2001 and Amazon MGM claims that the toys have the highest social media engagement across all platforms of any toy brand.

However, this is not guaranteed to translate to success on the big screen as a 2007 Lionsgate Bratz picture disappointed at the box office.

Kim has stepped up her acting career in recent times with a central role in the upcoming legal TV series All's Fair and her co-star Glenn Close didn't feel it was necessary to give the reality star any advice about the profession.

The Fatal Attraction star, who has worked with some of Hollywood's biggest names during her career, told DailyMail.com: "I would not presume to give Kim Kardashian advice. I think she's a very, very brilliant woman. I think she could choose to do anything she wants.

"Frankly, if she wants to be an actress, that's one road. But she could be. She's a great executive. She's a great businesswoman. She's a very, very involved mother. She's getting her law degree. So, I think she has huge potential and that she's fulfilled already as a woman. And frankly, I will be fascinated to see what she chooses to do."

Glenn revealed that she was impressed with The Kardashians star's "professional" approach on set as she balanced her acting work with her responsibilities as a mother and businesswoman.

The 78-year-old actress said: "First of all, she's very professional. She was also - she has an amazing ability to compartmentalise. She would be talking to her kids. She'd be studying for a law exam, then she'd having a board meeting for Skims, and then she'd be, you know, walking on set."

Close also explained that she was "very impressed" by Kardashian as a person.

She said: "I mean, I really love her. I think she has a public image, right? I don't spend a lot of time on Instagram, but her as a person, as a woman, I was very impressed."