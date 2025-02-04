Bill Condon felt that Jennifer Lopez was perfect to lead the cast of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'.

Bill Condon was in awe of Jennifer Lopez's acting in Kiss of the Spider Woman

The 69-year-old director is behind the camera on the movie that is based on the stage musical of the same name and explained that he believed the 'Atlas' star had the range to play "three parts" in the picture.

Bill told Collider: "Jennifer plays three parts in the movie. She plays an actress, she plays the lead character in the movie within the movie, and then another character in the movie – she plays Spider Woman, Aurora, and Ingrid. Three separate parts.

"It is a musical movie, so she has 11 musical numbers, which is spectacular. No one else on Earth could have done this, especially because we shot them all in a four-week period before we went to Uruguay to do the prison part of the movie."

The 'Gods and Monsters' filmmaker continued: "Music and dance is a huge part of it, but that does not at all diminish the performance she gave. It's an unbelievably delicate thing she pulled off because she's acting in the style of a 1950s movie, but never, ever, ever mocking it or making fun of it.

"She's making it real. I don't know anybody else who could have done it."

Lopez leads the movie alongside Diego Luna and Condon felt the 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' actor had the ideal qualities to be at the centre of a "love story".

He said: "I wanted him in the movie because, in this telling, it's a love story. These qualities that Diego has – intelligence, compassion, humanity, all of that – are the almost ideal version of a student revolutionary.

"But I have to say, working with him, I'm as huge a fan as you are. I think he's really among the best, if not the best actor I've ever worked with. It just astonishes you.

"Also, he's a great collaborator. He's somebody who has produced movies and directed movies. The experience is something I'll treasure forever."

Jennifer previously revealed how she had been waiting her whole life for a role like 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'.

The 55-year-old star told Variety: "I was waiting my whole life to be able to do a real big MGM Hollywood musical, and I finally got to do it.

"It was more (than I hoped). Me and Diego (Luna) were on set and we're dancing around and we're singing and looking at each other and it's like we don't want to do anything but musicals. Diego said that! Me too. I don't want to do anything else."