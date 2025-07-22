I Know What You Did Last Summer director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has "a plan of what could be next".

The 37-year-old filmmaker helmed the 2025 slasher, and has now revealed she has already started to think about a sequel – though refused to give any details about the possible follow-up.

She told Screen Rant: "I do have a plan in mind of what could be next. I cannot tell you."

Even so, the director teased she'd like Brandy Norwood's Karla – who appeared in the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer as Julie James' (Jennifer Love Hewitt) roommate – to have a part in a potential follow-up after she cameoed in the mid-credits scene of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Robinson said: "I wanted Brandy in this film. And again, a lot of the cameos, a lot of the choices made—they just had to be the right thing. Not just for the character and for the franchise, but for this version of the movie and the story that we were telling.

"So for me, to catch up with Brandy where we find her in the film, and to know that Julie James is a character who has shut everybody out—she left Southport, she abandoned Ray, she doesn’t really have any friends, she lives by herself—that person wouldn’t necessarily have kept up with anyone.

"So bringing them back together was really fun, and I loved being able to do that."

I Know What You Did Last Summer sees the return of Jennifer Love Hewitt's Julie James and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Ray Bronson as they try to help a group of teens escape the clutches of a masked killer following a hit-and-run cover-up.

The horror flick also saw the surprise cameo appearance of Sarah Michelle Gellar's ill-fated Helen Shivers – who met a grizzly end in the original 1997 I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Reflecting on his wife's shock return, Prinze Jr. said he was "glad" he was able to keep quiet about Gellar's secret comeback.

Freddie told PEOPLE he "knew from jump" that Sarah would be in the new movie, adding: "We were all really excited for audiences to get to see that and get a little bit of extra love that they weren't expecting.

"It's nice to know a secret, and to know how well-received it's going to be, months and months before it ever goes out there.

"To hear the reaction that people have had, because I know some other people that have seen it, they're all like: 'Oh, my God, you didn't tell me! That was the best.'

"I'm like, 'Yeah, it was the best one. Everybody always loves her.' To give people another taste of that, I just think was awesome. I'm glad everyone made it happen."